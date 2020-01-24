Road over Wilson Dam closed until fall

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The roadway across Wilson Dam will be closed for a while to allow for maintenance.
TVA spokeswoman Malinda Hunter says they will be working on three generators. The road must be closed during this time because that is how they access the generator draft tubes.
Once that’s done, a restoration project will get started in late March. They’ll be removing some old concrete and replacing it.
The road will stay closed until this fall when they complete the road resurfacing.
TVA officials say this lengthy closure is for your safety and to help you plan ahead.
