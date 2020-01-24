Roaches and rodents in a middle school cafeteria: Your January 24th Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Kitchen Cops found problems in two school cafeterias this week.
East Limestone High and Athens Middle were both written up for rodents, insects and other pests. The situation at Athens Middle was significant enough that the school had to call out a pest control company to deal with it. The pests were gone during a follow up inspection, but the low scores still stand. East Limestone gets a 91, Athens Middle gets an 85. (The score at Athens Middle was lower because it also had issues with foods at the wrong temperature.
Elsewhere in Limestone County, the Eagle Diner on Elm Street also had food temperature issues and scored an 88.
The Copeland Foodmart on East Limestone road is written up for a dirty ice maker and gets an 89.
In Morgan County, inspectors found two things you never want to see in an ice machine: mold and a live roach! This happened at the O’Charley’s on Beltline Road. There was also a problem with not enough sanitizer in the dishwasher. O’Charley’s gets an 88.
There was also mold in the ice machine at the Krystal on Point Mallard Parkway. That, combined with ice and food in the hand sink led to a 90 score.
The two lowest scores in Morgan County are both on Old Moulton Road. The H&W gets an 84 because of food temperature problems. The QuickServe scores an 86 due to improperly stored chemicals.
In Madison County, the lowest scores of the week are a pair of 79s. One was at the Taziki’s in Madison. It lost points for foods at the wrong temperature, an employee touching foods barehanded, and missing chlorine test strips.
The other 79 this week is the Popeye’s on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. There was an uncovered cup of cleaner stored next to serving boxes, over exposed chicken being cooked in the fryer, a broken floor drain causing water to backup onto the kitchen floor and a blocked sink.
The Panera Bread on Highway 72 in Madison had problems with multiple sinks not having hot water. It’s score was 83.
Cafe 302 on Winchester Road in Riverton gets an 84 after employees were seen touching tomatoes barehanded. There was also missing soap and paper towels at several sinks.
El Mariachi in Hazel Green had issues with dishes improperly stored and missing dates on salsa. It got an 86.
In Lauderdale County, The Dairy Queen on South Court Street is the lowest performer with an 84. It had issues with missing soap and towels at hand sinks and managers missing safety training.
The Florence Boulevard Krystal is the second Krystal to run into trouble this week. This one scored an 86 because of cheese at the wrong temperature and chemicals improperly stored.
