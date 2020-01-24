2 principals hired for Madison County schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education has hired two new principals.
Jennifer West was named the principal at Riverton Intermediate School, and Haley James was named principal at Riverton Elementary School.
West has been with the system since 2007 and is currently an assistant principal at Buckhorn High School. In December, she was named the Alabama assistant principal of the year.
She graduated from the University of Alabama and holds a master’s degree from Alabama A&M University.
She will begin her duties as principal immediately.
James is a former Madison County Schools employee and is currently the principal at Elkmont Elementary School in Limestone County. She’s a graduate of the University of North Alabama and holds a master’s degree from the University of Alabama.
“We are so excited to have Ms. West and Ms. James as part of the Madison County Schools family. They each bring a wealth of experience and education to our system. They are committed educators who will challenge teachers and students to do their best,” said Madison County School Superintendent Allen Perkins.
