Priceville Junior High School kicks off Great Kindness Challenge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pep rally Friday afternoon kick started Priceville Junior High School’s Great Kindness Challenge.
The school has kindness activities planned for the next week, such as a pet food and supply drive.
The kindness week is in honor of one of their students who passed away. Lilly Graham was in the sixth grade when she lost her battle against cancer last year.
The students chose this kindness project because of her passion for animals and because of who she was.
“She had a kind spirit about her. She had a kind heart. And we are going to ask our students for their kindness project to donate pet supplies, food, Clorox wipes, things that the shelters can use in honor of Lilly,” said school counselor Kelly Gates.
The donations will go to the Morgan County and Decatur city animal shelters.
Teachers and counselors hope that the students continue to carry out acts of kindness in their homes and in their community even after the week ends.
