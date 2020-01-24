New partnerships helping fund Huntsville cyber school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local companies are helping students learn about cyber technology.
Sentar, Facebook and DESE Research are now funding partners for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
Money donated will help pay for the construction of the school.
A Sentar representative, Daniel Lambert , says this is a great opportunity for potential students. They will be able to learn in one of America’s most growing fields.
“It’s a great opportunity for students to train at the forefront of an emerging technology here in Huntsville,” said Lambert.
The new public state magnet school is for students in ninth through 12th grade.
It will open this coming fall in a temporary location at Oakwood University.
