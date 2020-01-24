Mazda Toyota expecting to hire 7% of applicants for new plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Representatives with Mazda Toyota say they only expect to hire about 7% of people who apply for jobs at the Huntsville plant.
Officials with the company tell the Decatur Daily that several factors are considered when looking at applicants, including work schedules that could involve overnights, qualifications, and the health of the employees.
They are focusing on whether the employee can adjust to being on a set schedule and readjusting to different shifts.
The plant will have two production shifts: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 3:45 a.m. The company will have health and wellness specialists on staff to support team members on those different schedules.
The hiring process is also lengthy. After applicants go through the basic questions stage, they are asked to take an assessment lasting about 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Once an applicant passes that stage, they’re picked for a day of work assessment.
Once the application process is complete, officials say it could take three months or more before an offer is extended.
If you’d like to apply for a job with the plant, click here.
Mazda Toyota expects to receive around 40,000 applications before they fill the jobs needed. The $1.6B plant is expected to have nearly 4,000 workers when it reaches full staffing in 2022.
