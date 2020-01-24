Man indicted for reckless murder after 2018 wreck

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Meridianville is now facing reckless murder and DUI charges after a deadly wreck in June of 2018.
According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, 38 year old Donald Patterson was arrested Wednesday.
The Limestone County Coroner says the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. on June 10th, 2018 on Edgewood Road, about five miles north of Athens. The coroner says Patterson was driving and a man named Jason Conley was in the passenger seat when the car slammed into a tree. Conley was pronounced dead at the scene. Patterson was taken to Huntsville Hospital via MedFlight.
Patterson is free on $50,000 bond. You can read more about his charges in today’s edition of the Athens News Courier.
