Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-TENNESSEE
Lee to pitch sweeping abortion bans in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he wants to enact some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday surrounded by dozens of GOP state lawmakers, many of whom are up for reelection later this year. Lee said he will soon introduce legislation that will ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or about six weeks into pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, but then immediately blocked as they face legal challenges.
SENATE 2020-TENNESSEE
Hagerty raises another $1.5M in Tennessee US Senate bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty's campaign says he raised more than $1.5 million last quarter in his contested race for an open U.S. Senate seat. The campaign said Thursday that Hagerty ended the quarter that concluded Dec. 31 with more than $3 million cash remaining. The former U.S. ambassador to Japan faces trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the Republican primary in August. Sethi's campaign has not released his campaign finance totals for the last quarter yet. Sethi ended September with about $2 million in cash left. Democratic candidate James Mackler likewise hasn't released fourth quarter campaign finance totals yet.
FILM-SUNDANCE-TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The normally private Taylor Swift has premiered a revealingly intimate documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. In it, the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking out about politics and says her 2017 sexual assault court case was a dramatic turning point in her life. “Miss Americana" is a Netflix documentary directed by Lana Wilson, and it was one the most feverishly awaited film in this year's Sundance program. Its premiere was a predictably frenzied scene. Outside the theater in Park City, Utah, dozens of Swift fans sang in unison. The film will debut Jan. 31 on Netflix.
PRESIDENTIAL PANEL-TENNESSEE APPOINTMENTS
2 in Tennessee law enforcement tapped for presidential panel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has tapped two Tennesseans to join a new presidential panel on law enforcement. A U.S. Department of Justice news release Wednesday says David Rausch and James Smallwood will be on the 18-member Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. Rausch is the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director. Smallwood is the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police president and a Nashville Police sergeant. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in October authorizing the commission. The commission will meet monthly for the next year and report findings that will be submitted to Trump.
SOLDIERS RETURN
Tennessee National Guard soldiers return from Poland
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — More than 100 Tennessee National Guard soldiers have returned home. The guard says about 110 soldiers with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment were deployed in March in support of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. The 278th leadership transferred responsibility for the mission to the Army's 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, earlier this week in Poland. The 278th led the Battle Group for a year and a half. The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is headquartered in Knoxville. The soldiers returned Thursday.
ELECTRIC CHAIR
Fifth condemned Tennessee inmate opts for the electric chair
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate facing an execution date next month has opted to die by the electric chair. The choice makes inmate Nicholas Sutton the fifth Tennessee inmate in a little over a year to choose electrocution over the state's preferred method of lethal injection. Virginia is the only other state to use the chair this decade and hasn't done so since 2013. Tennessee inmates have unsuccessfully argued in court that the way the state carries out lethal injection results in a prolonged and agonizing death. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate. A Feb. 20 execution is scheduled.