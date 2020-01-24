Interim superintendent named for Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School Board has put forth it’s plan on finding a permanent replacement for outgoing Superintendent Robby Parker.
Parker surprised the city earlier this month when he suddenly announced he’d step down from the position at the end of February.
Eric Terrell has been named the Interim Superintendent, effective as soon as Parker retires. Terrell has been the Assistant Superintendent for the past three years. Before that, he worked as the principal at Discovery Middle School and as a teacher at Bob Jones and James Clemens High Schools.
Terrell will not apply for the Superintendent’s position.
The board announced plans to have finalists in place by mid-April, with interviews in late April and a candidate hired by the end of April.
