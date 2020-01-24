Huntsville mayor appoints inaugural Music Advisory Board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has appointed nine members to the inaugural Music Advisory Board of Directors.
In 2018, the city of Huntsville entered into an agreement with Sound Diplomacy, an internationally recognized consulting group, to conduct an extensive music audit to assess the strengths and opportunities of Huntsville’s music economy.
The Music Advisory Board, an organizing body that was a key recommendation of the music audit, will work with the city to oversee the implementation of the music audit’s recommendations.
The board members consist of:
- Judy Allison – Manages and performs with Josh Allison. She also works with Arts Huntsville to conduct professional development seminars for local musicians.
- Codie Gopher – Organizer of Huntsville Hip Hop Tech Conference. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a creative and executive in the music industry.
- Cricket Hoffman – Founder of CodeName Underground, which provides a stage for rising hip hop and R&B artists in the area. He was also a founding member of the Kind Society and Hip Hop Live.
- Mario Maitland – Founder and CEO of Maitland Conservatory, which gives music students hands-on instruction in production, contemporary instrumental training, vocal coaching, leadership and more in North Huntsville.
- Chuck Rutenberg – Performer and CEO of BIZFORCE Technologies.
- Celese Sanders – Performer and founder/president of Encore Opera Theatre.
- DeQn Sue – Alternative-pop singer dubbed the “Queen of Quirk” by Time Magazine. She’s been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk, T-Mobile and the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”
- Brett Tannehill – General manager of WLRH 89.3 FM, musician and 20-year public broadcasting veteran.
- Mark Torstenson – Co-owner and manager of The Fret Shop, musician and live performance audio recording engineer for Know Huntsville.
Learn more about the Music Advisory Board on city blog.
