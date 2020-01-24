Former patient of Madison County doctor on trial says she ran a pill mill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday was another long day in federal court in Huntsville. Federal prosecutors say Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney was running a pill mill.
The man who kicked off testimony on the stand was James Kelly. He is a former patient who says he and his wife got whatever pills they wanted when they wanted them from Lloyd-Turney.
Kelly told the jury he and his wife could go to the doctor anytime, and demand whatever pills they wanted to satisfy their opioid addiction.
Kelly said he would visit Lloyd-Turney every day at her office to get a refill of pills. He says often she would have a stock pile in her closet or would give them a prescription pad with her signature to fill anytime they needed.
Kelly says she would even write them more prescriptions than needed so the Kellys could sell the pills on the street to make a profit.
Lloyd-Turney’s defense team fired back, calling the Kelly’s liars and manipulators, claiming they would have stopped at nothing to get pain medication.
Also testifying Thursday, state special agents who were involved with the task force which targeted Lloyd-Turney’s clinic Choice Medicine.
Those agents cited at times Lloyd-Turney wrote opioid prescriptions more than seven times higher the average number the Center for Disease Control recommends as medical guidelines.
Testimony will continue Friday morning in federal court.
