Brindlee Mountain High School and elementary students return to school after tornado and receive donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thursday was the first day back for students at Brindlee High School and Elementary School.
“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” said Morgan Garrison.
Garrison is a first year kindergarten teacher at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
During the storm, she lost everything in her classroom.
“But this community and all of my coworkers we’ve all worked together as a team and the love and support we have received has been phenomenal,” said Garrison.
Employees from Huntsville City and DeKalb County Schools rallied to help with a donation of more than 100 desks, file cabinets, chairs and lunch tables for students.
“It’s amazing at the people that just want to help and give things and so for other schools to give things that’s just teachers helping teachers, educators helping educators,” said Garrison.
Brindlee Mountain Primary School Principal Terry Allen said the school is only able to reopen so quickly thanks to the hard work of his staff and the generous donations from nearby communities.
“I think we have set a world record for moving a school. It’s really been amazing, and we’ve had a lot of support from the elementary school and high school from their staff on physically moving materials and putting them in key locations and things that we could savage,” said Allen.
As for Garrison, she said she is excited and ready to teach her students and finish out the school year strong.
“I want them to not be scared by this, but to know that we have another home,” said Garrison.
Primary students will begin school on Monday, January 27th.
