Belmont looks to extend streak vs Austin Peay

STEPPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 83 points per game and allowed 67 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 79.3 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MUSZYNSKI: Nick Muszynski has connected on 42.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He's also converted 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.