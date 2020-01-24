Athens State University presidential home going up for sale

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens State University’s board of trustees decided to sell the Beaty-Mason House.
It was build by Athens State founder Robert Beaty in 1826. The university purchased it in 1958.
It served as the president’s residence for quite some time.
Now, the home needs extensive renovations in order for someone to live in it. That includes HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades.
"If a private party purchases the home they can restore it and bring it up to living standards a lot less expensive than we can as a state institution because we have to focus on things like accessibility, fire sprinkler systems, things like that a normal residence would not have,” said university spokesman Chris Latham.
Before the property will be up for sale, the board of trustees has to decide how to sell it. That could be via public auction, private bidding or through a realtor service.
