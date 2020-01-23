SMU looks to knock off No. 20 Memphis

LEADING THE WAY: Precious Achiuwa is putting up a double-double with 15.1 points and 10.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. D.J. Jeffries has paired with Achiuwa and is producing 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Mustangs are led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 44.1 percent of the 93 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He's also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.