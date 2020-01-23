Rainy end to the workweek

It is much warmer out there this morning and we are already seeing a few areas of showers as we roll out of bed this morning.
Temperatures at 15 to 20 degrees warmer this morning than what we woke up to the last three mornings. We are also seeing some areas of showers pushing in from the south and this will be a trend through the Tennessee Valley. We’re waking up to temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s this morning because of a south wind and areas of clouds. These temperatures will stay stagnate for much of the day, warming slightly into the evening with the mid to upper 40s. Rain showers this morning will become more persistent as we move into the afternoon. However, the heaviest of the rain will not move in until after 5 p.m. Rainfall overnight could be heavy at times, lasting into early parts of Friday morning.
Rain will start to wrap up during the morning hours on Friday, and in fact could be gone by the morning commute for many places. Scattered showers may carry on into the afternoon, but the heaviest rain should be done by 8 a.m. Temperatures Thursday will be warmest in the late evening, and during the early parts of Friday with the upper 40s and low 50s. However, as the front passes we will see falling temperatures throughout the day Friday. By Friday evening we could see the mid 30s and that may lead to a few flurries for early Saturday morning. From there it looks like we will stay dry through the weekend with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.