Rainy end to the workweek

Temperatures at 15 to 20 degrees warmer this morning than what we woke up to the last three mornings. We are also seeing some areas of showers pushing in from the south and this will be a trend through the Tennessee Valley. We’re waking up to temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s this morning because of a south wind and areas of clouds. These temperatures will stay stagnate for much of the day, warming slightly into the evening with the mid to upper 40s. Rain showers this morning will become more persistent as we move into the afternoon. However, the heaviest of the rain will not move in until after 5 p.m. Rainfall overnight could be heavy at times, lasting into early parts of Friday morning.