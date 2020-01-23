Rain through the night and into Friday morning, dry weekend ahead

Rain has increased in coverage and more rain is expected to push from the west tonight. Most of the rain is light, but later tonight rain could pick up in intensity with more moderate to heavy downpours. As the front moves through, rain will end from west to east Friday morning. By noon Friday, the Tennessee will be mostly dry with only an isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Most cities will see near an inch of rain with this system.
The highest temperatures for today will actually be found tonight. Temperatures around 9 PM and through the overnight hours will be in the lower 50s. By sunrise, temperatures will sink back into the lower 40s.
The weekend will bring a nice change with dry conditions both days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will peak into the upper 40s and on Sunday into the lower 50s. Both days will have lows in the low to mid 30s.
