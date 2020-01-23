Officials warn about dangers of ‘outlet challenge’ on TikTok app

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire and school officials across the country are alerting parents and students about a potentially dangerous viral video challenge circulating on social media. The so-called “outlet challenge” is making its rounds on the TikTok app and blamed for several small electrical fires.
High school students WAFF 48 News spoke to were just as shocked by the new challenge. Many of them told us they have participated in other challenges, but this one isn’t igniting interest.
“Ummm. Well, that’s dangerous first of all," said 10th-grader Kendall Hall. “I don’t think it’s really safe. Especially during school since you could possibly burn down the school. Kids do stupid things for attention sometimes.”
Several students in Massachusetts are now at the center of an investigation for starting fires at their schools from this ‘challenge.’
The video shows a cell phone charger partially plugged into an electrical outlet.
Someone then drops a penny between the wall and the charger, onto the exposed prongs of the charger.
The result is sparks.
“It doesn’t take much to be electrocuted, fatally electrocuted just by an outlet in a wall socket," said Chief Ed Bradley with the Plymouth, Massachusetts Fire Department.
So far no cases have been reported in north Alabama.
