“All clear” given after bomb threat at Meridianville Middle School
Madison County Schools (Source: WAFF)
January 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 2:43 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Meridianville Middle School students are back in school after a brief evacuation because of a bomb threat.

The threat came in around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Students were evacuated to Flint River Baptist Church as a precaution. All students are safe.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the school. An “all clear” was given before 2:30 p.m. and students were allowed back into the building.

A school spokesperson said a student made the threat, but couldn’t share any information about the student and couldn’t immediately tell us what disciplinary action that student might face.

