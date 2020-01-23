“All clear” given after bomb threat at Meridianville Middle School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Meridianville Middle School students are back in school after a brief evacuation because of a bomb threat.
The threat came in around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Students were evacuated to Flint River Baptist Church as a precaution. All students are safe.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the school. An “all clear” was given before 2:30 p.m. and students were allowed back into the building.
A school spokesperson said a student made the threat, but couldn’t share any information about the student and couldn’t immediately tell us what disciplinary action that student might face.
