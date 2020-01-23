Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTRIC CHAIR
Fifth condemned Tennessee inmate opts for the electric chair
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate facing an execution date next month has opted to die by the electric chair. The choice makes inmate Nicholas Sutton the fifth Tennessee inmate in a little over a year to choose electrocution over the state's preferred method of lethal injection. Virginia is the only other state to use the chair this decade and hasn't done so since 2013. Tennessee inmates have unsuccessfully argued in court that the way the state carries out lethal injection results in a prolonged and agonizing death. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate. A Feb. 20 execution is scheduled.
AP-US-TENNESSEE-FAITH-BASED-ADOPTION
ACLU urges Tennessee gov not to sign anti-LGBT adoption bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A civil rights group is raising questions about the legality of a Tennessee proposal that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee urging him not to sign the legislation currently awaiting his signature. Lee, a Republican, promised to sign the bill because he says he believed protecting the religious liberty is very important.
VANDERBILT-RENEWABLE ENERGY
Vanderbilt University reaches deal on renewable energy push
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University has struck a renewable energy deal aimed at offsetting a portion of the school's greenhouse gas emissions. The Tennessee Valley Authority, Nashville Electric Service and solar panel company Silicon Ranch are partnering with Vanderbilt on a 20-year agreement. It seeks to reduce the annual equivalent of almost 7,000 cars driven or 5,000 homes powered. The deal includes a new 35-megawatt solar installment in Bedford County to become operational in fall 2022, pending environmental review. Vanderbilt has announced a goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. TVA says similar agreements are available to local utilities and business customers in parts of seven southeastern states.
CHILDREN SHOT
Second child dies after double shooting in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second child wounded in a double shooting in Tennessee on Monday has died. Memphis police tweeted Wednesday that 16-year-old Lequan Boyd was pronounced dead hours after 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett. Both were shot in the same location Monday and brought to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. The drive-by shooting came just one day after another child was shot in Memphis. Ten-year-old Jaden Knox was shot Sunday night and police announced Monday morning that he had died from his wounds. No arrests have been made in either case.
COAL ASH-CEMETERIES
Utility mulls moving cemeteries at plant to store coal ash
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility is considering relocating cemeteries within a Tennessee power plant's property lines to expand coal ash storage. The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is currently seeking the public's input and assistance to identify families associated with the cemeteries on the Gallatin Fossil Plant's land. TVA says the cemeteries were there when the utility bought the land in the 1950s. TVA says it is gathering genealogical and historical information on the graves. The cemeteries are within a proposed expansion of onsite dry coal ash storage. Environmental and other reviews will be conducted if TVA decides to move the cemeteries.
MUSIC-COUNTRY RADIO
Can equality pledges fix country music's gender problem?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Can equality pledges fix country music's gender problem? Some companies are trying. Artists snapped back at country radio last week over unwritten rules on how female artists are treated. This follows years of decline in the number of songs by women being played on country radio. But others took immediate action. CMT, which plays country music videos, pledged equal airplay for female artists and a country radio station in Canada started an equal play initiative for one week. Country star Mickey Guyton says she has a hard time believing that half the population doesn't want to hear songs that represent them.