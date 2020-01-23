Kerryon Johnson gives back to north Alabama

"The board and I came up with a criteria, and there were three criteria they had to meet. Write an oral essay, a hundred and fifty words, and we gave them topics to choose from,” said Kerryon Johnson’s mother, Natalie Johnson. “And they had to do 15 hours of community service work, and they had to do an oral presentation. So first they had to the written, then their community service, and then their oral. We started out with 30 kids, and we ended up with twelve, and we’re very proud of those twelve.”