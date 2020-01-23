Jackson County sheriff’s officials say they need more deputies

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County needs more deputies.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the department needs more officers because they are understaffed and underpaid.
In the last year, 19 sheriff’s office employees left to go to other agencies or found jobs outside of law enforcement.
Harnen said the department has been able to fill those open positions, but it takes resources and training before those employees can begin to work.
He explained what may be the top reasons for the shortage.
“We’re finding it more difficult to find people that want to get into law enforcement with the dangers and national bad coverage that we tend to get now these days and also a pay rate, which is not bad starting off but because we don’t get any sales tax for the county there is no pay raises," said Harnen.
The County Commission hired Auburn University to conduct a pay scale study to see how the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office compares to other agencies.
