Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial adding section for Gold Star families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial is growing. The downtown memorial will soon feature a section that honors Gold Star families.
A Gold Star family member is an immediate relative of a military member who was killed in combat.
Mike Wicks, the founder and CEO of the companies sponsoring the addition to the monument, said the memorial is a reflection of what his company is all about.
"It’s all about helping our war fighters. This was a natural extension of our culture, our desire to keep our war fighters safe and then to honor those who have fallen and their families,” said Wicks.
The monument will be built in Kentucky.
It’s slated to be completed and installed sometime this fall.
