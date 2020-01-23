Huntsville City Schools donates 100 desks and chairs to Marshall County Schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School leaders are stepping up to help a neighboring school system affected by a tornado.
Thursday morning 100 desk and chair sets were donated and delivered to Marshall County Schools.
The donation came after Huntsville Superintendent Christie Finley reached out to Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley to offer assistance.
Marshall County’s Brindlee Mountain Primary School was hit by a tornado on January 11th.
Following the tornado Superintendent Wigley shared with Superintendent Finley that Marshall County had a great need for desks and chairs.
Transport for the desks and chairs was provided for free by Decatur Container Company.
Superintendent Finley’s Statement:
“We are grateful for the partnership with the Decatur Container Company and would like to thank them for transporting the school furniture at no cost to either school district. Coming together to help a neighboring school district in time of need is what we are all about.”
Superintendent Wigley’s Statement:
“We are so honored and blessed to have received support from our community and from surrounding school districts following this devastating tornado. I cannot express enough gratitude to Huntsville City and Dekalb County Schools for their generous gifts of these items. Their support will truly make a difference in the lives our our children.”
