DeKalb County sheriff’s vehicle struck during chase, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are in custody after a vehicle chase in DeKalb County Wednesday night.
Multiple suspects led county deputies and agents on a chase on Highway 35, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. It ended after the suspects wrecked near the Walmart at the intersection with County Road 835.
Deputies say the suspects intentionally struck a sheriff’s office vehicle. No deputies were seriously injured.
Investigators say a large amount of methamphetamine was recovered.
The suspects’ names and charges were not released.
