Auto partnership helping Madison County students become master technicians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students are learning mechanical skills with help from Woody Anderson Ford.
The dealership is partnering with the Career Technical Center at Madison County Schools to train students to become master technicians.
This training can take years. The program with Ford and Woody Anderson Ford will make the process faster.
One student said it is thorough training that can help him on the workforce.
“I’ve learned to replace engines, a lot of diagnostic skills, alignments, just simple oil changes, and tire rotations, as well as replacing and balancing tires,” said Isaac Herston.
Once students finish the training they can get certified at the age of 21 or 22. It usually takes someone until they are 28 or 29 to attain the master technician level.
