TBI issues Amber Alert for 4-month-old boy taken by non-custodial mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a 4-month-old boy missing from Lebanon, Tennessee.
TBI says Raymond Lyons Jr. is believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, Wednesday morning.
TBI says Lyons is black with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 18 inches tall and 17 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper in the front.
TBI describes Barksdale as black with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.
Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges related to this incident.
Right now, TBI says they have no vehicle description involved in the kidnapping.
Call 1 (800) TBI-FIND if you see them or know of their whereabouts.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.