Study shows chemicals in Decatur drinking water; DU says water is safe

DU’s water treatment process does not “filter out” PFCs. It does however address all contaminants regulated by the EPA and ADEM. Customers of DU can rest assured that the City of Decatur’s drinking water is safe and continues to be recognized for outstanding quality. DU’s Water Treatment Plant has been recognized as optimized by the Drinking Water Branch of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Safe Drinking Water Program for SIX consecutive years. This means DU has reached a level of performance that exceeds the requirements established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)."