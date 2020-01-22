3rd suspect arrested in Marshall County sodomy, bestiality case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Another suspect has been arrested in a disturbing case out of Marshall County.
The sheriff’s office says Frederick Steve Cookston, 62, has been charged with first-degree sodomy and bestiality. He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Van Christopher Havis and Holly Renae Debord were arrested last week
Investigators say an online video showed a mentally disabled man being victimized and forced to perform a sex act on an animal.
