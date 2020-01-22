3rd suspect arrested in Marshall County sodomy, bestiality case

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 22, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 6:15 PM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Another suspect has been arrested in a disturbing case out of Marshall County.

The sheriff’s office says Frederick Steve Cookston, 62, has been charged with first-degree sodomy and bestiality. He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Van Christopher Havis and Holly Renae Debord were arrested last week

Investigators say an online video showed a mentally disabled man being victimized and forced to perform a sex act on an animal.

