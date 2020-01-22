Rain returns Thursday and Friday

Clouds have grown this afternoon and the area will remain mostly cloudy and dry into the evening. Tonight will be quiet with clouds. Overnight lows will be near freezing.
Rain returns tomorrow and lasts through Friday. Showers are anticipated to start during the late morning hours Thursday, but increase in coverage during the afternoon. More moderate to heavy rainfall is expected Thursday night through the overnight hours. Rain will be ending from west to east through Friday morning.
High pressure returns Saturday and the weekend is expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
