Rain returns Thursday and Friday

Showers are anticipated to start during the late morning hours Thursday but increase in coverage during the afternoon. (Source: WAFF)
By Brad Travis | January 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:55 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight will be quiet with clouds. Overnight lows will be near freezing.

Rain returns Thursday and lasts through Friday.

Showers are anticipated to start during the late morning hours Thursday but increase in coverage during the afternoon. More moderate to heavy rainfall is expected Thursday night through the overnight hours.

Rain will be ending from west to east through Friday morning.

High pressure returns Saturday and the weekend is expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

