Man accused of attacking roommate with baseball bat

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County investigators say they’ve arrested a man after a baseball bat attack over the weekend.
Telly Savalas Jacobs is charged with felony assault and violating the state’s sex offender registration and notification act.
The incident happened on Townsend Ford Road around noon on Sunday.
Officers responded to the scene and said Jacobs was in an argument with another man, demanding he leave. When the man refused, witnesses say Jacobs chased him through the house swinging a baseball bat. The victim told officers he was hit in the head trying to escape and had to go out a window to get away.
According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, Jacobs admitted trying to chase the man out of his home, but denied hitting him with the bat.
Jacobs is being held on $20,000 bail.
