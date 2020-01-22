Madison County Schools seeing less flu cases than last year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools nurses are urging teachers and parents to take extra steps to help fight the flu.
Some doctors are predicting a “double-barreled flu season,” where two separate strains of the flu peak back-to-back. Doctors said they expect a second peak with more people staying indoors because of the cold.
Madison County Schools nurse Trisha Sadler said she and other nurses are remind parents and teachers of the basics: wash your hands, cough into your elbow and keep classrooms clean.
There are currently 350 students sick with the flu in the Madison County School system.
School system administrators are asking parents to let the school know if their child has a confirmed case of the flu, so administrators can keep track of the spread.
Sadler said the best way to fight the flu is by keeping students with the flu at home until they are well again.
She said Madison County Schools flu numbers are down from last year. Sadler said this is because the school district brought in an outside program to vaccinate about 4,000 students with parent permission.
