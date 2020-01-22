Madison County Commissioner talks potential for zoo in Huntsville

Hill says the North Alabama Zoological Society is a legitimate organization. He says he first met with Woodruff way back in October and has been discussing the plan with him ever since. He says it takes a lot of research to create a zoo, and the zoological society is doing the legwork. Hill says they have visited zoos all over the country to craft their vision for Huntsville. But zoos of course are not cheap. Hill says they are still working out funding.