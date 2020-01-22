Madison County Commissioner talks potential for zoo in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The possibility of monkey business coming to the valley is causing a roar of excitement from many of you.
On Monday we told you about an organization’s promise to bring a zoo to Huntsville. The board chairman of the North Alabama Zoological Society, Ethan Woodruff tells us it’s not hypothetical, they’re bringing a zoo to town.
Madison County commissioner Craig Hill confirmed that he believes this group is genuine and has been in contact with the commission.
Hill says the North Alabama Zoological Society is a legitimate organization. He says he first met with Woodruff way back in October and has been discussing the plan with him ever since. He says it takes a lot of research to create a zoo, and the zoological society is doing the legwork. Hill says they have visited zoos all over the country to craft their vision for Huntsville. But zoos of course are not cheap. Hill says they are still working out funding.
Woodruff says construction won’t start for a couple of years.
