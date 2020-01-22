Limestone County 911 will help with winter weather issues

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - We are all battling the cold temperatures in the Tennessee Valley. If you live in Limestone County and run into issues this winter season, did you know you can call 911 for help?
They’ll take calls for issues such as frozen pipes that leave you without water. Or if your power goes out, you would be left without heat.
And if they can’t directly help you, they can put you in contact with someone who can.
“Well we are always here 24/7/365. If you need us and feel like you have an emergency, give us a call we will try our best to get you in contact or get you the help you need," said Brandon Wallace, director of Athens-Limestone County 911.
Here are some other tips during this cold season. Be sure to check your thermostat and have backup heat on hand. Have extra blankets blankets handy too.
Keep this in mind because they’re also available during severe weather.
