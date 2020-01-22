Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-TN-CORRECTION AUDIT-TENNESSEE
Lawmakers seek answers amid correction audit fallout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are continuing to grill the state's correction agency for answers following a scathing audit. The 200-page report pointed out a sweeping failure to ensure the safety of inmates and the public. Among the 18 negative findings, the one that has rankled lawmakers the most is the correction agency's handling of its medical and mental health contracts. On Tuesday, members of a legislative panel pressed top correction officials to explain why they hadn't collected $2 million owed by the state's vendors. Several lawmakers showed signs of visible agitation when the department said it was still researching the issue.
DEFENDING FREEDOM OF THE PRESS
Nonprofit funds lawyers to defend news media in 5 states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is placing attorneys in five states to help local media defend their rights to gather and report the news. In an announcement on Tuesday, the group said its Local Legal Initiative will fund attorneys in Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. They will provide pro bono help to journalists. Their work will include helping reporters gain access to public records and court proceedings. The states were selected from submissions by more than 30 states, regions and territories. The initiative is partially funded by a $10 million investment by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
ECONOMIC INCENTIVES-TENNESSEE
Tennessee panel OKs $3.3M more for financial firm to expand
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state panel has approved $3.3 million more in economic incentives for a financial firm to create 200 more jobs than it first announced in relocating its global headquarters from New York to Nashville. The State Funding Board approved the additional grant money Tuesday for AllianceBernstein. The company announced plans in May 2018 to relocate and bring 1,050 jobs. In 2018, state officials approved $17.5 million in financial incentives for AllianceBernstein. The company plans to move into its permanent downtown headquarters by the end of 2020. The expanded growth brings AllianceBernstein's total planned investment in Nashville to more than $80 million.
CHILDREN SHOT
Police: Girl, 6, dies after double shooting in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 6-year-old girl shot in Tennessee on Monday has died. Memphis police announced the death Tuesday night. News outlets report a 16-year-old was also wounded in the drive-by shooting. He remains in extremely critical condition. No information on a suspect has been released. On Sunday, a 10-year-old boy was fatally wounded in Memphis. Police say he was pronounced dead Monday. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on either case to contact police.
STOLEN CATTLE
Tennessee sheriff on the lookout for a cattle rustler
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Tennessee are looking for a cattle rustler. News outlets report sheriff's deputies were investigating the theft of 36 head of cattle from a farm in Greene County. Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report that the victim told investigators that someone pulled onto his property late last Thursday and took the animals. The report said a neighbor told the victim he heard two trucks pull onto the property, but thought it was the owners. The animals have a combined value of $40,000. The owner says he's been watching cattle sales in the vicinity since the theft.
AP-US-TAYLOR-SWIFT-MOM
Taylor Swift reveals her mother has a brain tumor
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor. Swift, who has spoken about her mother's battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumor." Andrea Swift is a recognizable figure among the pop star's fans and is often seen by her daughter's side at award shows. Swift says her mother is her guiding force and “almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first.”