Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Tennessee are looking for a cattle rustler. News outlets report sheriff's deputies were investigating the theft of 36 head of cattle from a farm in Greene County. Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report that the victim told investigators that someone pulled onto his property late last Thursday and took the animals. The report said a neighbor told the victim he heard two trucks pull onto the property, but thought it was the owners. The animals have a combined value of $40,000. The owner says he's been watching cattle sales in the vicinity since the theft.