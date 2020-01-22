Kentucky Castle is now for sale

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Castle, located in Woodford County, has gone up for sale once again.
According to a listing on LoopNet, the landmark castle is being listed through a “call for offers” process.
Construction on the castle started in 1969 and was finished in 1980. It is 19,355 square feet with 17 rooms spread across two stories. It sits on 53 acres just outside of Lexington in Versailles, Ky.
Since its completion, the castle has exchanged hands twice before. It was sold back in 2003 for $1.8 million to a lawyer from Miami who graduated from the University of Kentucky. The property was listed once again in 2010 and sold in July of 2017 for $8.7 million.
The property had served as a bed and breakfast under its previous owner.
