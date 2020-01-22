Keep pets inside when there are freezing temperatures outside

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A veterinarian in Chelsea says they see pets come in with cracked paws from the cold weather.
That can happen if you walk your pet too much or for too long during the freezing weather.
Vets also say do not leave your animal outside for more than a few hours during the day, and make sure they have a shelter and a lot of blankets.
Dr. Brittney King is a veterinarian for Chelsea Animal Hospital. She says leaving them outside for too long, or overnight, can cause some serious issues.
“My biggest concern is hypothermia - frostbite just like humans, same concerns,” she explains.
Vets also say be careful walking your older dogs when temps are below freezing because of ice.
