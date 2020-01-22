Joe Wheeler State Park is open despite tornado damage

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Joe Wheeler State Park officials want you to know they’re open for business.
Park rangers say attendance has been down since December’s devastating tornadoes. They think it’s because many don’t know they’re still open.
The park was briefly closed after a tornado destroyed a portion of the campground and the picnic area in December.
Some areas are still being cleaned and repaired, but you can enjoy the rest of the park.
A few events are coming up, including a Mardi Gras party in a month.
