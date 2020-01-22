Jackson County substitute teacher and coach arrested on child porn charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes says a man who served as a substitute teacher and volunteer coach was arrested on charges involving child porn.
According to Kevin Dukes, the suspect was arrested Wednesday morning.
The school system has since banned the unnamed teacher from all Jackson County school property.
Dukes also said that all proper background procedures were followed before this suspect was hired.
The suspect’s identity wasn’t released, neither was the school where the suspect worked.
WAFF is working to learn more information.
