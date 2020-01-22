Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away and beat Georgia 89-79. The Wildcats had to work to put away the stubborn Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots to trail 41-35 at halftime. Rayshaun Hammonds and Anthony Edwards each scored 16 points, while Tye Fagan added 14 and Toumani Camara 10 for Georgia, which lost for the fourth time in five games.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The University of Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after receiving additional reports of misconduct off the court. Todd Lickliter was hired as the new head coach of the Purple Aces and will take over immediately. McCarty is a former Kentucky star who was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school's Title IX policy. McCarty's team stunned the college basketball world earlier this season with an upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky. Lickliter is a former coach at Butler and Iowa.
UNDATED (AP) — Empire Maker, who won the 2003 Belmont Stakes to spoil Funny Cide's Triple Crown bid and went on to become a prolific sire, has died at age 20. Gainesway Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, said the cause was a rare disease that compromised Empire Maker's immune system. He died Saturday. Empire Maker was bred and raced by Prince Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms and trained by the late Bobby Frankel, who called him “the best horse I ever trained.” Empire Maker was the grandsire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 18 points and matched a career high with 10 rebounds as Tennessee trounced Mississippi 73-48 to hand the Rebels their sixth consecutive loss. Tennessee (12-6, 4-2 SEC) won for the fourth time in five games while Ole Miss remained winless in Southeastern Conference competition. The Rebels (9-9, 0-5) have been one of the SEC’s biggest disappointments thus far after earning a surprising NCAA Tournament berth last year in coach Kermit Davis’ debut season. Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree scored 18 points but shot just 7 of 22.