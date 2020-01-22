First day of testimony in Madison County Doctor’s opioid trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a slow start for the first day of testimony for the trial against Celia Lloyd- Turney. The trial began 90 minutes later than expected.
Lloyd-Turney was indicted on 15 charges for the way she regularly prescribed controlled substances. The indictment says some patients had access to as many as 15 pills a day. It also says Lloyd-Turney prescribed dangerous combinations of drugs known to increase the risk of death and overdose. In February 2019 her clinic, Choice Medicine, was raided by federal law enforcement officials.
The first witness called up by the prosecution was a Diversion Investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He told the jury Lloyd-Turney wrongfully filled out a DEA renewal application required every three years to prescribed controlled substances. He says on the application she noted her medical license was not restricted. The Diversion Investigator says Lloyd-Turney was on a restricted license and legally wasn’t allowed to prescribed medications such as opioids.
The defense team argued, it is not clear who filled out the online renewal application and it could have been an assistant who did not know Lloyd-Turney was on a restricted license. They were quick to call out the federal government who approved Lloyd-Turney’s application despite being on a restricted license.
The second witness to be called was a 28-year-old former patient of Lloyd-Turney. He claimed Lloyd-Turney prescribed him opioids during the height of his addiction. He began seeing Lloyd-Turney after a football injury. He says she also prescribed his mother prescriptions. His mother overdosed three times while under Lloyd-Turney’s care.
Court will resume again Wednesday after lunch.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.