Cincinnati pediatrician’s post promoting childhood vaccinations goes viral and draws heated response

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Nicole Baldwin, a Cincinnati pediatrician, says her growing concern about what she called misleading anti-vaccine social media posts led her to publish an upbeat message about the benefits of childhood vaccinations.
The video posted on Tiktok, a platform for short form mobile videos, has now been seen by close to 1.5 million people, and in the process, has generated considerable venom from those who believe that childhood vaccinations are dangerous.
“I have been the subject of a tsunami of negative comments on all of my social media, there have been negative, fraudulent rumors,” Dr. Baldwin told CBS News.
Dr. Baldwin has been called “public enemy #1” and someone else posted that “dead doctors don’t lie” and has been the subject of phone calls that threaten to shut her practice down, and others who have taken to posting negative reviews about her practice.
The medical community has been in lockstep for years about the safety of childhood vaccinations, and Dr. Baldwin decided it was time to get her message out.
“We know that vaccines do not cause autism and it’s important for that message to get out there,” she said in the CBS report.
Dr. Baldwin refuses to take down her social media post saying she would not be bullied into submission.
