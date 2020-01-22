Body found in Jackson County during search for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Jackson County say they’ve found a body after a short search for a missing man.
Authorities have not confirmed if the body is the man who was reported missing but the search has been called off as deputies work to recover the body.
Authorities were searching the Hytop area for Fred Swearengin.
Swearengin is the same man who was shot by a Jackson County Deputy after drawing a handgun at the Jackson County Courthouse in September.
Swearengin had remained out of law enforcement custody while recovering from his injuries.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office he was indicted on charges related to the courthouse incident.
Deputies and ALEA went to search for Swearengin around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. ALEA’s helicopter spotted the body shortly after the search began. Efforts to recover the body began immediately after.
Authorities were alerted to search the area by a hunter who spotted Swearengin’s vehicle. He was reported missing on January 5th. The Sheriff’s Office searched for him after he was reported missing but did not find him.
