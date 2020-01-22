Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Governors have scored 80.3 points per game and allowed 65.8 points per game across six conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 71.9 points scored and 77.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Carlos Marshall Jr. has connected on 31.8 percent of the 107 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.