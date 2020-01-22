Areas of frost this morning with warmer afternoon temperatures

We should be dry for your Wednesday, but Thursday is a different story. Rain showers may be possible during the morning hours, but chances will increase as the day goes on. The heavier rain will be in by the end of the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall will be the most persistent overnight Thursday into Friday morning before wrapping up during the morning hours Friday. Showers may linger into the middle of the day and into the afternoon, but nothing significant is expected for the afternoon. From there we will cool down for the weekend with highs into the mid to upper 40s.