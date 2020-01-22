Areas of frost this morning with warmer afternoon temperatures

Waking up to more of this chilly weather across the Tennessee Valley this morning.
Wind isn’t nearly as strong this morning which means that the wind chill isn’t as much of an issue out there. Skies are mostly clear across the Valley and that combined with the light wind and cold temps means we could see some areas of patchy frost. Skies should be clear for many to start the day but by this afternoon expect to see more widespread cloud cover. Despite the cloud cover it should actually be much warmer today than what we have seen for the first half of the week. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 40s and possibly make the low 50s.
We should be dry for your Wednesday, but Thursday is a different story. Rain showers may be possible during the morning hours, but chances will increase as the day goes on. The heavier rain will be in by the end of the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall will be the most persistent overnight Thursday into Friday morning before wrapping up during the morning hours Friday. Showers may linger into the middle of the day and into the afternoon, but nothing significant is expected for the afternoon. From there we will cool down for the weekend with highs into the mid to upper 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
