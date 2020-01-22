Alabama Senators talk impeachment ahead of Senate trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday is the beginning of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
Alabama Senators Doug Jones and Richard Shelby both weighed in on the trial and what they will do in their roles as jurors.
Jones and Shelby both said they will wait to hear all of the evidence presented during the trial and then make a decision.
Sen. Jones was in Huntsville on Monday before heading back to Washington D.C. for the Senate trial.
Jones said he is hoping his fellow senators remember their loyalties lie with the constitution and not their political party, “To do fair and impartial justice according to the constitution, that is a weighty thing on everyone shoulder it doesn’t say do justice for one side of the other.”
Jones has remained neutral on the impeachment of the President so far.
In a statement to WAFF, Sen. Shelby said he thinks “at this point in time, the Democrats have a weak case. Once the trial begins, the Senator will sit as a juror and carefully consider any evidence presented to reach a conclusion based on the facts - as outlined in the constitution.”
