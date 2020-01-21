Wind chills in the teens this morning

Waking up to air temperatures back into the low to mid 20s this morning and the cold will stick around all day long. We are seeing more clouds this morning which could mean we may see a few more flurries, but no accumulation is expected. Winds will continue to gust from the northeast this morning and into the afternoon, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph. Clouds will linger through the morning but should see sunshine by the midday hours. Cold temperatures will last into the afternoon with the upper 30s and low 40s.