Wind chills in the teens this morning

Happy Tuesday! Another frigid start to the day out there today!
Waking up to air temperatures back into the low to mid 20s this morning and the cold will stick around all day long. We are seeing more clouds this morning which could mean we may see a few more flurries, but no accumulation is expected. Winds will continue to gust from the northeast this morning and into the afternoon, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph. Clouds will linger through the morning but should see sunshine by the midday hours. Cold temperatures will last into the afternoon with the upper 30s and low 40s.
Cold temperatures continue into the morning on Wednesday with low to mid 20s likely. With a much lighter wind Wednesday morning we could see some areas of patchy frost. Through the remainder of the day on Wednesday we will see a little more cloud cover and warmer temperatures with the upper 40s. Rain looks to move in as we move into the afternoon Thursday and into early Friday, but the rain should be gone by the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
