TVA considering Lawrence County sites for solar farm

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The TVA is looking for several thousand acres of land to build a new solar farm, and it may have found the perfect spot in Lawrence County.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the TVA is looking at a piece of land along Highway 20 between Courtland and Hillsboro. The lan is about 3,000 acres.
The project has been dubbed “TVA Solar 1”. A spokesperson says there will be a two year option term where the utility will investigate whether or not they want to buy the land, and study what impact the solar farm would have on the surrounding area. After that, the TVA can either move forward with the purchase or move on and look elsewhere.
You can find out more in today’s edition of the Times Daily.
