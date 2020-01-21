Sheffield council moving forward with riverfront development

Sheffield council moving forward with riverfront development
Sheffield City Councilman Steve Nix listens as Mayor Ian Sanford discusses the proposed Inspiration Landing project with John Foreman in City Hall before Monday's council meeting. Foreman's mother lives in the Village One neighborhood adjacent to the project (Source: Russ Corey)
By Mike Brown | January 21, 2020 at 5:40 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 5:40 AM

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield city council approved the next steps in the Inspiration Landing development on Monday night.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the new ordinances approve a loan through the USDA to fund road and utility infrastructure projects. Once the project is completed, there will be a two year grace period before the city starts making payments. The loans are on 30 and 40 year repayment plans.

Inspiration Landing is a large development along the Tennessee River that will include a marina, restaurants, movie theater, shops and amphitheater.

You can find out more about the building process in today’s edition of the Times Daily.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.