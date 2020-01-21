Sheffield council moving forward with riverfront development

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield city council approved the next steps in the Inspiration Landing development on Monday night.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the new ordinances approve a loan through the USDA to fund road and utility infrastructure projects. Once the project is completed, there will be a two year grace period before the city starts making payments. The loans are on 30 and 40 year repayment plans.
Inspiration Landing is a large development along the Tennessee River that will include a marina, restaurants, movie theater, shops and amphitheater.
You can find out more about the building process in today’s edition of the Times Daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.